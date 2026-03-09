Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Om Birla

Phase 2 of the Parliament Budget Session 2026 had started on Monday and the atmosphere in the Parliament is already too tense for everyone's likings. During the Lok Sabha proceedings today, there was a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. This was the main issue during the proceedings.

Many opposition MPs have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for not giving them enough time to speak at all in the house. Because of this, most of them have submitted no-confidence motions to remove Om Birla from the Speaker's position.

This has increased budget session politics India, as the opposition vs government Parliament clash has become stronger. Opposition leaders say they want fair discussions in the House, while the government says the Speaker has followed the rules properly.

There were also opposition protest Parliament scenes during the session. Some MPs raised slogans and showed their anger over different issues, which briefly disturbed the House proceedings.

Members of the Parliament paid tribute to a sitting MP and 4 other MPs who recently passed away. After this, the house was adjourned for a short time.

An important thing is expected to be discussed in the session. This topic is about the war situation in the Middle East. External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar might speak about this and how it can affect India in the Parliament.

The Parliament Budget Session of 2026 will continue till 2nd April. It is expected that more debates and discussions will be happening to improve India's political development. The Delhi news has shown how tense the situation is in the Parliament.