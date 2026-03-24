PM Modi Warns About Global Tensions

In a recent PM Modi Parliament speech, Narendra Modi said that ongoing global conflicts are causing problems for India. He explained that these situations are creating serious India conflict challenges.

In his Modi statement Parliament, he said that conflicts in places like West Asia are affecting oil supply, trade, and Indians living in those areas. Since India depends on these regions, it can impact the country’s daily needs.

He also talked about the National Security in India. He asked the country to start bring even more alerted and be ready for anything. Even after that, the government is taking strict measures to keep the citizens of India safe and ensure that important and basic supplies do not run out.

PM Modi stated that the situation is extremely worrying and maybe at one point, may affect the economy and people's daily lives. These India geopolitical tensions cam make even bigger problems if they continue to go on like this.

He also said that harming civilians or important systems like transport and energy is wrong and should stop.

At the very end, he advised everyone to stay careful and United. He assured that the government is doing it's best to protect the country at all costs and manage the situation.