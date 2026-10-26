Odisha ramps up cyclone evacuations

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday stepped up preparations, mobilising personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas, as a severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said a depression over the Bay of Bengal moved southwestwards during the past six hours and intensified into a deep depression. It is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusting up to 140 kmph. The weather system is expected to make landfall around the forenoon of October 28, with the predicted landfall area around 300 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur, the officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that although the system was forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government would take no chances and remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. He directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response, reiterating the State’s zero-casualty objective.

In a separate order, the Odisha government cancelled the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates and other officers posted in critical offices in view of the impending cyclone. They have been directed to return to their respective headquarters immediately to ensure administrative readiness, a notification issued by the General Administration Department said.

Majhi said the cyclone could affect Odisha with heavy rainfall in southern and coastal districts and gusty winds of 70-90 kmph. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to be the worst-affected districts, while significant rainfall is expected in other coastal areas, he added.

Collectors in coastal and southern districts have been directed to keep cyclone shelters ready for people who may need to be evacuated. Senior officials, with experience of handling such extreme weather events, have been assigned responsibilities in the vulnerable districts, including K Sudarshan Chakravarthy in Rayagada, Poma Tudu in Koraput, Bijay Kumar Dash in Gajapati, Yedula Vijay in Malkangiri and Maheshwar Swain in Nabarangpur, another notification said.

The Chief Minister has also directed departments, including Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Energy, Agriculture, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and engineering services, to remain prepared and promptly repair any damage caused by the cyclone and associated rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Odisha for three days from October 27 to 29. A ‘red’ warning has been issued for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts for October 28, warning of very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpour exceeding 20 cm. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 60-70 kmph, the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 24.