2,200-year-old 'Tamizhi' Inscriptions Discovered In Tamil Nadu

One of the six holy locations of Lord Murugan, collectively known as "Arupadaiveedu," is Thiruparankundram, which is a well-known pilgrimage site in the Madurai region of Tamil Nadu. The inscription was discovered on February 8 and, according to Madurai-based archaeologist Balamurali, the hill as a whole has historical significance.

On the western slope of this hillock, Thiruparankundram, there are two unmanmade caverns as well as a number of Pandyan rock-cut temples. Three Tamil Brahmi inscriptions from the first centuries BC and AD, as well as five stone beds, were found in the caverns. It features a slit in the front to prevent rain from getting in and is shaped like a circle.

The responsibility for safeguarding these inscriptions falls on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Archaeologist Balamurali, who specialises in studying inscriptions, rock art, and temples hewn from solid rock, uncovered and examined the ancient inscription "Tamizhi."

Researchers are re-examining the old insicriotion. However, two lines of the inscription, which may be from the first century BC, were found. Every letter in the first line has been distorted, with the exception of a few letters like "ra" and "tha." They added that the second line is difficult to understand since numerous letters were missing.

They also mentioned that Yaara Adhira might have been the name used by the individual who constructed these stone beds. The team of archaeologists noted that three lines were carved to represent three stone beds in the Tamil Brahmi inscription at Arittapatti and Thondur and advised the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department to pursue additional archaeological investigation here.