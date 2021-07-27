A Canadian Hacksmith Inventor Has Developed The World's Brightest Flashlight And Holds A New Guinness World Record

Hacksmith, a Canadian YouTuber, has set a new Guinness World record for the world's brightest outsized flashlight torch. Months ago, the skillful inventor built the first retractable proto-lightsaber, and now James Hobson, creator of Hacksmith Industries, has created the 'Nitebrite 300,'a flashlight with a staggering 300 LEDs and a record-breaking 501,031-lumen output.



The Hacksmith team created the plan on computers and then built it by hand to make this beautiful contraption. They individually installed 6 LEDs on each board, then installed the board in a reflow oven to secure the LEDs before moving on to the next board. Three separate modes are controlled by a big button on this massive flashlight. Low, high, and turbo are the available options. When all of the pieces are put together, it creates a dazzling, world-record-breaking flashlight. As shown and witnessedin the video, 50 boards are connected to drivers, all of which are powered by a single battery.





Light shone everywhere in their workshop when they first made the flashlight, unlike a typical flashlight, which has a concentrated beam of light. They addressed this obstacle by focusing the light and keeping it aimed in a precise spot with a fresnel reading magnifier. In addition, these magnifiers may be so effective at focussing light that they can literally heat things up and set things on fire. Several wires, a common trashcan, the magnifier, and the large LED board were used in the final assembly. It was given a traditional aspect by being painted black. The Hacksmith team employed a Crookes Radiometer, a gadget that measures the power of light waves, to truly compare against the competition. When a small fan inside a clear glass structure is subjected to powerful beams of light, the fan accelerates. The light from the Nitebrite 300 was so bright in this instance that it caused the Crookes Radiometer to explode. The flashlight can also illuminate a full football field at night, making it a truly remarkable creation. However, this is the Hacksmith's team holding second record title.

