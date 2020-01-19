A Fan Compares Selena Gomez to 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi, Tweet went viral over the Internet

Selena Gomez, who's a singer-actress, recently, has released her album 'Rare' was compared to Jethalal, a character from a famous TV show 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' on a Twitter thread by a fan.

A die-hard fan of Selena Gomez has posted several pictures to show there is a similarity between the US singer-actor and Jethalal Gada from the serial Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. His tweet went viral over the Internet as a meme.

"Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread...#SelenaIsRare," one can read on the twitter thread.

The thread features multiple images of Selena and Jethala placed side by side in a collage form. It was claiming to show the resemblance between those two.

Selena is a famous American singer, actor, TV producer and songwriter. While on the other side Jethalal is a fictional character from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah played by Dilip Joshi.









Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare





The viral tweet, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and sarcasm on Twitter.

A user remarked, "These jethalal threads are killing me..."





this is sending me





One twitter user wrote: "This is so hilarious, i can't even think about it."

Another post read, "I don't know why but this is an important meme."

"What the f**k... Btw do u know you are featured in an article," asked one user.