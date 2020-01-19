Top
Trending :
Home  > OffBeat

A Fan Compares Selena Gomez to 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi, Tweet went viral over the Internet

A Fan Compares Selena Gomez to
Highlights

Selena Gomez, who’s a singer-actress, recently, has released her album 'Rare' was compared to Jethalal, a character from a famous TV show 'Taarak...

Selena Gomez, who's a singer-actress, recently, has released her album 'Rare' was compared to Jethalal, a character from a famous TV show 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' on a Twitter thread by a fan.

A die-hard fan of Selena Gomez has posted several pictures to show there is a similarity between the US singer-actor and Jethalal Gada from the serial Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. His tweet went viral over the Internet as a meme.

"Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread...#SelenaIsRare," one can read on the twitter thread.

The thread features multiple images of Selena and Jethala placed side by side in a collage form. It was claiming to show the resemblance between those two.

Selena is a famous American singer, actor, TV producer and songwriter. While on the other side Jethalal is a fictional character from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah played by Dilip Joshi.




The viral tweet, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and sarcasm on Twitter.

A user remarked, "These jethalal threads are killing me...



One twitter user wrote: "This is so hilarious, i can't even think about it."

Another post read, "I don't know why but this is an important meme."

"What the f**k... Btw do u know you are featured in an article," asked one user.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top