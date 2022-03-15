Muslim Man Sponsored Hindu Weddings To Commemorate The opening Of Marriage Hall In Karnataka

Rahimansab D Doddamani, a 48-year-old Muslim civil contractor, sponsored five Hindu weddings on March 13 to commemorate the opening of a marriage hall in Karnataka's Koppala district. The resident of Hirebannigol village in Kushtagi taluk, spent roughly Rs 3 lakh on the Hindu couples' wedding, which included food and other wedding-related expenses.

The Lingayat, Kuruba, and Dalit communities are represented by the married couples. The gathering on Sunday was attended by a number of notable persons from the region, including elected politicians, religious leaders of various faiths, and government officials.

Doddamani describes his act as a "payback time" for him because he had personally experienced poverty and witnessed people suffer, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The wedding took place at the new marriage hall at Hirebannigol Cross, according to Hindu rites. Doddamani and his wife, Imambi, claim to make no distinctions based on caste, religion, or economic background. During their difficult time in life, the couple noted that they were aided by people of different faiths.

After his father died 25 years ago, Doddamani and his family could hardly afford two basic meals each day. Despite the difficulties in his life, Doddamani's mother Ladbi and older brother Allasab pushed him to finish his schooling. He earned a bachelor's degree in science and a bachelor's degree in education from Hindi University. He began as a government high school teacher, but owing to technical issues, he was forced to resign.

Meanwhile, Doddamani ran for village panchayat elections when his neighbours encouraged him to do so, and he eventually won the position of panchayat president. His family, however, was unable to meet their daily needs despite holding a job in the village government.