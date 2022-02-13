A Nail Was Inserted Into A Woman's Head To Ensure Giving Birth To A Baby Boy In Pakistan

An alleged Pakistani faith healer hammered a nail into a pregnant woman's head in order for her to give birth to a baby boy instead of a girl. On the instruction of a faith healer, this woman arrived at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar with a two-inch nail poked into the top of her skull.



The woman originally informed hospital staff that she had driven the nail into her head herself on the faith healer's suggestion, before later revealing that it was he who had done it.

As per sources, the pregnant woman, who had had three children, was promised she would have another girl. After her husband warned to divorce her if she didn't give birth to a boy, she went to a religious healer.

According to a doctor at Lady Reading Hospital, the woman came at the hospital after attempting to retrieve the nail with pliers on her own. 'She was totally conscious but in excruciating pain,' the doctor stated.

The X ray proved that the two-inch nail entered the top of the woman's forehead but missed her brain. A hammer or something hefty, according to the doctor, was used to press the nail into the woman's brain.

However according Peshawar police, victim assistance officers have been asked to meet with the woman in order to learn more about the incident. They will take harsh measures against anyone who are engaged. They have obtained the CCTV footage from the hospital and hope to locate the woman shortly,' said city police head Abbas Ahsan.