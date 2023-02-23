Akshay Kumar Hold New Guinness World Record For Taking Maximum Selfies In 3 Minutes

The Guinness World Record for taking the most selfies in three minutes is now held by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. In three minutes, the star allegedly took 184 selfies, breaking the previous record. In winning this championship, Kumar expressed gratitude to his supporters for making it possible.

James Smith, a US citizen, previously held the world record for taking the most selfies in three minutes with 168. Smith accomplished the feat on January 22, 2018, while travelling on the Carnival Dream.This record was previously held by Hollywood actor and cultural icon Dwayne Johnson, who took 105 selfies in three minutes at the San Andreas premiere in London in 2015.

Meanwhile, the release date for "Selfiee" is slated for February 24. The movie is an official translation of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama "Driving License," which stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Producing the upcoming drama-comedy are Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Magic Frames.