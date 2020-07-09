Andhra Pradesh Woman Becomes Internet Sensation By Cooking 67 Items To Her Son-In-Law

The Telugu States are always known for their lavish treatment when it comes to serving their son-in-law's. When we speak specially about Andhra Pradesh, their traditions and courtesy towards the daughter's paternal house always stand top.

Well, this made a lady from Andhra Pradesh famous… She treated her son-in-law with a lavish 5-course meal and enhanced the look of dining table serving a total of 67 dishes making us go awe… This news is creating a buzz on the internet and showed off the cooking talent of that lady. From welcome drinks to dessert, she awestruck her daughter's family with all her creative ideas and efforts.

A twitterati named Ananth Rupanagudi shared the video on his account and made this news become viral…

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

In this video, that lady showed off the beautifully decorated lavish meal in a 'Banana Leaf'. She also showed off each and every dish and doled out the names making us go gaga over her.



Starting with the song "Randi Randi dayacheyandi, tamari raaka makentho santosham sumandi…", the meal starts with the 'China Grass' cake and then the starter drink 'Mint Juice'… Coming to hot items: cutlet, cucumber roll, Papaya starter, Gobi 65, Baby corn 65, Baby corn pepper roll and bajji made us go mouth-watering.

Next comes the surprise gift of 5grams gold coin inserted into a sweet. Coming to main course, salt, 2 pickles, hot pachadi, sweet pachadi, 2 fries, nuvvulapindi, noonavankai, menthulamirayala pulusu, pappukoora, rasam, curd, kheer, sundalu, pan, a fruit bowl (chopped banana, mango, jack fruit dipped in honey). Well, list of sweet items includes bobbatlu, motichur laddu, milk sweet, ragi sweet, mango sweet, china-grass sweet and palakova along with 3 rice items.

Thereafter she arranged chat items in a plate… She made the eatable cups with flour and filled it with sev puri, dahi puri, dry fruit chat, roasted dry fruits, tomato chat and boti chat along with Marie biscuit sandwich.

What awestruck is the giant menu card which has all the items listed down in a neat manner… From starters to desserts and main course, every dish is made at home with all the available food ingredients. She also called it the 'Lockdown menu' showing off the menu card.

This post has garnered millions of likes and shares. Netizens praise the efforts that lady and compliment her with all their tweets.

I'm coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law!https://t.co/tq6Y8Uhgb4 — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 8, 2020





Eagerly waiting to see what her daughter cooked for her husband 😅 — Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) July 8, 2020





This is also normalising stupid practices which should not exist in this day and age. — samanwayaet (@samanwaya_et) July 9, 2020



