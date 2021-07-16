An Instagram Influencer Died After Undergoing Surgery To Treat Excessive Sweating

Odalis Santos Mena, 23 years old, a Mexican influencer and bodybuilder with over one lakh Instagram followers, died on July 7 when a procedure of surgery to reduce excessive sweat went horribly wrong. She did, though, have a heart arrest and could not survive.



According to reports, Odalis was hired by the SkinPiel clinic in Guadalajara, Mexico, to advertise the MiraDry underarm sweating treatment. The procedure works by removing sweat glands by utilizing heat energy. The report also mentioned that this treatment results in reducing body odour and underarm hair. Coroners suspect the woman died as a result of a combination of anesthetic and steroid medication she was taking. The clinic claims they had no prior knowledge of this.

Odalis underwent surgery to cure her excessive underarm perspiration, which included the excision of her sweat glands. However, she gets a heart attack after being anesthetized. The clinic's medical staff attempted CPR on Odalis, but she passed away after, a report published by The New York Post. In fact, the influencer supported MiraDry on social media, noting that the 'no sweat' treatment was both effective in treating and was assured that the treatment is totally safe.

An inquiry has been initiated, with officials speculating that her death was caused by a combination of the anesthetic and a steroid that she was taking, according to the newspaper. Another possibility that can be hinted at is Odalis' death could have been caused by anesthesia's dose which may have been given by someone who wasn't trained for the task.