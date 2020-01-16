Australian Bushfire has destroyed the home, Dog has Find Favorite Toy in his Home

Australia's bushfire has destroyed so many homes, hundreds of acres of property, sadly killed so many animals and left 28 people dead.

In last bushfires in Australia have wrecked hundreds of households and killed so many animals. It was one of the most devastating fires in the history of the world. It has left people hopeless and in despair.

In a recent incident, a picture of a dog being reunited with his favorite toy and it is warming hearts all across the social media.

7News Melbourne reports:

The Zagame family had their home ravaged by the fires of Australia. They came back to see if anything went unscathed, and found the picture looked grim.

Until OJ named family dog, refused to let go after finding his favorite stuffed toy from the rubble.

Channel 7 reporter Louisa Cheatley has captured the heart-warming reunion, and shared it on social media.

The image soon went viral and was shared widely over the social media.

One Twitter user said that this is the "best story ever" and stressed the need of sharing such love-filled tales.

People were won over by the Golden Retriever's adorableness. Many people have opted to fund the family and give more toys to this dog.

People were left overwhelmed with full emotions.

The Zagame family hails from Wairewa, which is in Victoria. They had to leave their home behind, to save themselves from the fire, like many other families.

The Zagame family has returned on January 14 to make an assessment of the loss incurred. On the same day OJ has reunited with his toy.

While speaking to the Australian news portal, the family said they were expecting it to be in millions of dollars.