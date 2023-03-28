Babies From UK Set New Guinness World Record For Being The Most Premature Triplets

When 19 weeks pregnant, Michaela White from Bristol, UK, learned the surprising news that she was carrying three babies. Then she gave birth to them three weeks later.

Later, the Guinnes world record was set as they were the world's most premature triplets; Rubi-Rose, Payton-Jane, and Porscha-Mae Hopkins. They were born 121 days early at a gestational age of 22 weeks and 5 days. They are also the lightest triplet birth ever, weighing a total of 1.28 kg (2.83 lb).

They are dizygotic triplets, which means that Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae are identical twins but Rubi-Rose has a distinct genetic composition.

The first baby, Rubi-Rose, arrived at 10:33 a.m. and weighed 467 g (1 lb). She was wrapped in polythene to act as a temporary womb and prevent heat loss and hypothermia.

After the birth of Rubi-Rose, Michaela was hurried into surgery for an urgent C-section. A half-hour after their sister, Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae were born at 12:01 and 12:02, respectively. Porscha-Mae weighed 415 g (0.91 oz), while Payton-Jane weighed 402 g (0.89 lb).

The triplets were transferred into separate incubators as soon as they were born. Before the medical professionals intervened to administer oxygen to each baby, they had to breathe on their own for 10 seconds.

The three days were successful for all three newborns. Despite having a brain bleed, Porscha-Mae fought through it and recovered. Rubi-Rose, Payton-Jane, and Porscha-Mae were all given the all-clear to leave the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in July, while Rubi-Rose remained there until October. The triplets also underwent MRI scans, which revealed white matter damage in their brains. This might indicate cerebral palsy.

Both Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae experience mobility issues, making it difficult for them to stand or sit without support. Via enteral nutrition, which involves feeding a liquid meal mixture straight into the stomach through a tube, they are both fed. The trio's firstborn, Rubi-Rose, is able to eat, crawl, and walk by herself.

The Hopkins family uses TikTok to spread awareness of concerns with premature newborns and mental health, especially for new fathers.