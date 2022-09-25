Buckingham Palace Released Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place

On Saturday, the Buckingham Palace unveiled the first image of the new ledger stone that will commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's ultimate resting place in Windsor. Following the monarch's interment, a picture of the ledger stone was mounted at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is housed at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The names of the Queen, her parents, and her late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, are inscribed on the black tomb stone. The new stone stands in place of the old one, which honoured George VI and the Queen Mother, the Queen's parents.

The stone mentioned "George VI 1895-1952" and "Elizabeth 1900-2002" followed by a metal Garter Star, and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022" and "Philip 1921-2021," reported Hindustan Times

Meanwhile, the stone, which commemorates the Queen's passing and is flanked by floral tributes, is carved by hand from Belgian black marble and has brass letter inlays identical to the preceding ledger stone. At George VI Memorial Chapel, Queen Elizabeth II was buried privately. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at Windsor were followed by the burial.