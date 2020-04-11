Coronavirus wedding invitation draws netizen's attention

While the rise in coronavirus positive cases is putting the country on tenterhook, people who confined to home have stuck to social media during the lockdown to share and to create fun memes.

From quarantine songs to funny memes, social media is helping out the people to beat coronavirus blues. People are also finding time for a little relaxation by enjoying the memes, funny coronavirus songs and videos.

Besides memes, songs and other funny videos, a coronavirus wedding card that is being circulated for a while on social media has caught the attention of the public. The wedding card shows the corona, a native of China is getting married to all the countries with the USA as its chief guest.

