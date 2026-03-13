  1. Home
India’s energy security compromised: Rahul

  13 March 2026 8:07 AM IST
India’s energy security compromised: Rahul
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that India's energy security has been "compromised" due to a "flawed" foreign policy and that the government has "bartered" to the US the right to determine relationships with different oil suppliers.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the war between the US-Israel and Iran is going to have far-reaching consequences.

"The central artery from where 20 pc of global oil flows, Strait of Hormuz, has been closed and this is going to have tremendous repercussions, particularly for us because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz," Gandhi said.

Rahul GandhiIndia Energy SecurityStrait of Hormuz CrisisMiddle East ConflictIndia Foreign PolicyGlobal Oil Supply
