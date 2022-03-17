DMRC Employee Achieved Guinness World Record For Travelling 254 Metro Stations

The Delhi Metro said on Tuesday that a DMRC employee has achieved the Guinness Book of World Records for recording the fastest time to travel through all metro stations.



Delhi Metro tweeted a photo of an employee carrying a record citation whilst standing on a metro station platform on its social media accounts. 'DMRC employee Prafull Singh has achieved the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to go to all Metro stations,' according to the DMRC.

He is the first individual to travel to 254 stations in 16 hours and 2 minutes, travelling 348 kilometres. Prafull's achievement has made the DMRC family very proud.

According to sources, Singh had obtained all necessary permissions before attempting the record.

Singh explained he has been riding the Delhi Metro for a long time and am highly familiar with all of the lines. He planned from which station and line which he should start and terminate so that I could finish my record on time. Meanwhile, Patel Chowk as Yellow Line is his favourite station because it has a tiny museum dedicated to the Delhi Metro.