Doctor Saved Patient's Life By Removing Glass Tumbler From His Colon

A 55-year-old man with severe constipation and stomach pain was performed on by a team of doctors in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Sunday, who removed a glass tumbler from his colon.



The hospital in the Madipur neighbourhood of the city has caught the interest of medical specialists and laypeople alike, all of whom are curious as to how the object ended up in the patient's alimentary canal.



The patient is from Mahua in the neighbouring Vaishali district, as per Dr. Makhdulul Haq, who led the team of surgeons, and his ultrasound and X-ray findings revealed that something was terribly wrong with his intestines.

Dr. Haq added, sharing video evidence of the procedure and an X-ray taken during the operation with the public that how the glass tumbler wound up inside is currently a mystery. He stated that when they asked him what happened, he replied he swallowed the tumbler while drinking tea. However, that is not a plausible answer. A human's food pipe is too small to accommodate the object.

According to the doctor, an endoscopic method was used at first to remove the glass from the rectum. He explained that however, did not turn out to be the case. After making an incision in his intestinal wall, they had to cut up his belly and extract the tumbler. He added that the patient is stable, but the recuperation will take time because the colon was sutured and a fistular opening was established through which he can pass faeces following the procedure.

He added in a few months, his colon should heal, following which they will plug the fistula and his bowels should work correctly. Despite the fact that the patient had regained consciousness following the operation, he and his family members refused to speak to the media.

The doctor proposed a reason for their uneasiness. He continued that according to our knowledge of human anatomy, the glass tumbler could only have ended up where it was. Through the anal entrance, it was forced into his body. However, going deeper into the facts may reveal embarrassing truths that the patient is unwilling to discuss. As doctors, they have a responsibility to preserve his privacy.