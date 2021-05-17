Doctors Dance to Salman Khan's Radhe Seeti Maar Song; Watch it

A team ofkahehas caught the attention of netizens with their dance moves to the popular song Seeti Maar from the recently launched movement Radhe. The video, an instant mood lifter, was shared on Instagram and has garnered a lot of praise from netizens and may make you happy too.



"Seeti maar Mandolin Cover by doctors! Such vibe and energy!" reads the shared caption along with the clip. The recording begins with a team of doctors wearing medical scrubs and masks and starting to dance with dance moves to the upbeat song of Salman Khan and Disha Patani.



Watch the clip here:

Shared recently, the clip has garnered tons of reactions and more than 30,500 views. People praised the doctors' dance steps and appreciated their positive spirit. Many expressed how the clip lifted their spirits. Others shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.



"A big thanks for our doctors who are putting their lives at risk for saving our lives," said an Instagram user. "You guys are the real heroes. Great performance," commented another.





