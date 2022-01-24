Don't Get struck, keep Moving, have faith: Viral Video of Pony is an perfect example

Recently, a video has been viral in social media, here in this video, a horse can be seen running between moving train and stationary carriages in Egypt has gone viral. Here, the animal somehow got struck between the narrow gap of 2 rails and it has been constantly running between them. The passengers who have boarded this train, were travelling from Asyut to Sohag, were in all disbelief as to how the horse has galloped alongside their moving train. This incident has taken place earlier this month, and numerous commuters have captured the sight on the camera.

In this viral video, the passengers were heard crying very loud as they put their heads outside the windows of the moving train in order to call out to the animal as it was running towards a stationary train on the adjacent track. This left only, a very narrow gap between the 2 vehicles for it pass through. The horse can be seen running at lightening speed between the 2 trains without stopping. As it emerged unscathed and moved to the adjacent track, the commuters in the train, cheered for the animal.

Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter: "घोड़ा 2 ट्रेनों के बीच फंस गया. उसे दौड़ना आता था, रास्ता बदले बिना दौड़ता रहा और अंत में बाहर निकल आया. छोटे से वीडियो में मानो ज़िन्दगी का सबक है. मुश्किलों के बीच फंसकर विचलित ना हो, बस खुदपर भरोसा रख के आगे बढ़ते रहो.

घोड़ा 2 ट्रेनों के बीच फंस गया. उसे दौड़ना आता था, रास्ता बदले बिना दौड़ता रहा और अंत में बाहर निकल आया.



छोटे से वीडियो में मानो ज़िन्दगी का सबक है. मुश्किलों के बीच फंसकर विचलित ना हो, बस खुदपर भरोसा रख के आगे बढ़ते रहो. pic.twitter.com/pXrd69KYlO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 22, 2022





The below video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Police Service officer. This clip has so far racked above 17 lakh views. The hindi caption of the tweet translated to-the horse got struck between the 2 trains. As it knew how to run, it kept going without switching sides and finally came out of the fix. The IPS officer mentioned that, this short video reveals a life lesson. Do not get struck when difficulties surround you, have faith, keep moving forward, you will emerge as an winner.

Numerous users were of the opinion that, this video is definitely an perfect example, as to how one must balance life, when they go through difficult times. Several users have expressed relief that this runaway horse is safe.