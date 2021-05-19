Elephant Stuck In The Muddy Ditch Rescued And The Operation Won Hearts Of The Netizens

Forest officials in Coorg rescued an elephant caught in a ditch earlier this week, and a video of the occurrence has gone popular on social media.Satish Shah, who plays the character of Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared the roughly two-minute video on Twitter on Wednesday, praising the officials for saving the elephant.

Saidpur Coorg. God bless them pic.twitter.com/T9ox9jhpmf — satish shah (@sats45) May 19, 2021

The elephant slipped into a ditch by mistake and found it difficult to climb out because it was muddy. As he tried to flee, the animal slipper followed him about. After that, officials used a JCB Loader to gently push the elephant out, and it eventually managed to climb out.



The officials rejoiced and lit a firecracker near the JCB Loader as the elephant moved around the area after the rescue mission.

Several social media users expressed their displeasure with the bursting of crackers at that moment. Since Indian Forest Service Officer Sudha Ramen clarified that the cracker had been blown out for a reason. He explained that to lead the animal into the forest so that it does not harm anyone as a result of its agitation the cracker was bursted.

He explained the reason while tweeting about the reason, so that netizens should not misinterpret the cause of bursting.

#Elephant rescue operation from Coorg. Every operations are different based on terrain, animal involved &other factors. Animal safety is important.



Why was tat smoke cracker? To direct the animal into forest, so that it doesn't attack anyone due to stresspic.twitter.com/AfK9tnUKLJ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 19, 2021

Within hours of being posted online, the video had over 34,000 views, and netizens thanked the officials for rescuing the elephant. Several applauding and appreciating comments were done due to the rescue operation.