Emotional Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaks Down Over Earning Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours, Goes Viral

A video of an auto driver from Bengaluru, known as India's Silicon Valley, has gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, the driver can be seen breaking down as he earned only Rs 40 in five hours. He attributes his meagre earnings to the free bus rides for women provided by the Congress-led Karnataka government, as he expresses in the local language Kannada.
The video, whose date is unknown, was shared on Twitter by a user named Xavier. Along with the video, Xavier wrote: "A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Congress government in Karnataka. Pushing people into poverty."
The response to the video on Twitter varied. Some users showed sympathy towards the auto driver, while others mentioned that auto rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru often refused to cooperate with passengers. They further claimed that these drivers were always on the lookout for opportunities to overcharge passengers.