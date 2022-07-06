Fisherman In US Catches Rare "One In Two Million" Blue Lobster

American fisherman Lars-Johan Larsson recently found a blue lobster, which is incredibly unusual and has chance of finding it in a one in a two million.On Sunday, Mr. Larson posted a photo of the animal and captioned it as this blue Lobster was collected off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue growing. His post quickly gained traction, receiving over 516,000 likes and 43,000 retweets.



However, according to the University of Maine's Lobster Institute, the majority of lobsters are red or muddy brown in colour. A blue lobster is extremely rare, with a one in two million chance of finding one.

Due to a genetic anomaly that allows them to manufacture more of a certain protein than other lobsters, blue lobsters have a distinctive colour.

The post of finding the rare blue lobster was shared in Instagram. The post was widely spread and the netizens were left amazed after witnessing the rare species.





This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022





Even some people who caught the strange species shared their experiences. Some of them mentioned in the comments section that in the summer of 1993, they caught a blue one in Long Island Sound. In order for it to enjoy a very, very long life, they donated it to an aquarium.

Meanwhile, Tom Lambourn, a fisherman, was off the coast of Penzance last year when he caught the foot-long, vibrant creature in his lobster pot. He captured a photo of the extremely uncommon animal and then released it back into the ocean, just like Larsson had done.