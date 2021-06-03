Husband Alleged The Hospital Authority For His Wife's Death For Giving Two Vaccine Doses One After Another

A Vadakara resident claims that his wife died after receiving a second dosage of the Covid vaccine so soon after the first. On Tuesday, Rejula, 46-year-old woman, wife of Nisar, native of Theekkuni, was admitted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).



Her husband, K K Nisar, said they went to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kadameri at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for Vaccination. His wife fainted while reaching home.

According to Nisar, Razila was unable to get up without assistance and was experiencing discomfort in her left eye. The photographs were taken at the Ayancherry Community Health Centre by Rajila and Nisar.

Nisar said they asked the experts for what reason Rajila was given Vaccination twice. They were made to stay there for three hours. At the point when they requested that they be recorded as a hard copy that two portions from vaccines were given, their answer was that the RMO was not there.

Rajila fainted shortly after arriving home and was transported to a private hospital in Vadakara. They told her to go to the medical college since she was having symptoms of a stroke. The woman was not given two doses of the vaccine, according to hospital officials.

According to hospital authorities, the initial attempt to provide the vaccine failed, therefore the vaccine was given again.