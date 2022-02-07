According to a new study based on a massive data set from the United Kingdom, the J- or U-shaped curve of drinking is founded on weak science; even consuming less than the present suggested amount of drinks per week in the UK is linked to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease.



However, it was already recognized that red wine contains antioxidants, thus a few glasses are reportedly 'healthy for health.' Contrary to other studies, low-to-moderate drinkers are lesser prone to suffer a heart attack than people who don't drink at all. The Mediterranean diet, one of the world's healthiest eating patterns, even includes wine in moderation.

Cardiovascular physiologist Rudolph Schutte from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) said that theJ-shaped curve of the cardiovascular disease-alcohol consumption association, which suggests that low to moderate alcohol intake has health benefits, is the largest myth as theywere persuaded that smoking was healthy. The problem, as per a team of researchers from ARU and University College London, is that numerous non-drinkers don't drink since they're sick right now, so while they have heart attacks or other coronary problems, it's not even though they are drinking or not drinking. Drinking a low or moderate amount of alcohol would not save them from it.

The researchers analyzed records from the UK Biobank, which included 333,259 people who had consumed alcohol and 21,710 persons who had never consumed alcohol. They looked at nearly seven years of data and found that when anycardiovascular risk, heart illness, or cerebrovascular disease that one of the individuals had.

To reduce data from people who may have stopped drinking due to their present health, the researchers explicitly eliminated previous drinkers. Regardless, the never-drinkers were older, had a higher BMI, had higher blood pressure, and were less physically active than the drinkers.

In their research, they found that the unfavorable protective relationship was consistently driven with all outcome measures when never drinkers were used as a reference, overriding more subtle relationships with distinct alcohol kinds. Authors can report overall cardiovascular protection from alcohol using this overarching analytical method. Never drinkers were older, less physically active, had a higher BMI, and were socioeconomically less affluent in our sample. Even after controlling for these cardiovascular risk variables, never drinkers had a 31, 51, and 46 percent higher risk of suffering average cardiovascularheart diseases.

They next compared the lightest drinkers to those who drank more to eliminate these confounding factors, and discovered that wine was slightly protective against ischemic heart disease but not linked with other cardiovascular concerns.

Schutte said that even individuals who used less than 14 units of beer, cider, or spirits per week had an elevated risk of ending up in the hospital due to a cardiovascular incident involving the heart or blood vessels. While wine drinkers are said to have a lower risk of coronary artery disease, our research demonstrates that their risk of other cardiovascular events is not lowered.

Also for persons who consume lower than 14 units per week, that is the suggested number of weekly drinks in UK health guidelines and the equivalent of 8 normal US drinks, the impact appears to be substantially worse for other alcoholic drinks like beer and spirits.

Meanwhile, severalstudies have found that alcohol is one of the top causes of death and disease around the world, so now would be a good time to stick to those New Year's resolutions and cut down on drinking.