Kerala Artist Creates 24-Foot Long Theyyam Mascot With Biscuits

During the festive season , the tradition of producing favourite artefacts is commonplace across the country, but this one in Kerala stands out. On Saturday, an artist in Kannur, Kerala's northwestern district, constructed a 24-foot-long mascot of Theyyam, a Malabar ritual dance form, out of cookies, sweets, and other bakery products, according to officials.



Suresh PK, also known as Davinci Suresh, worked for sixteen hours straight to construct the 24-foot-long work of art. 25,000 cookies, candies, bread, buns, dry fruits, and other bakery products make up the mascot.



Rasheed Mohammad, a chef consultant and social worker who was the event's principal organiser said that heard Suresh is aiming to install objects in a hundred different mediums. So we invited him and took care of everything. Theyyam was chosen, he explained, since it is the mascot of north Kerala, and the ceremonial dance season is approaching quickly. He said that the art was set up in Kannur's Bharat theatre after enough cloth-wrapped tables were laid there. It was a huge hit with the public.

At first, he planned to use solely several types of biscuits. For added visual appeal, we had to use other products later. My 79th medium is baked goods. The artist wrote on Facebook that then donated all of the materials used in the work to a veterinarian farm.