Kerala Nurses Have Been Awarded The National Florence Nightingale Award

The National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 was handed to 51 nurses throughout the country by President Ram Nath Kovind. The prizes were given out in a virtual ceremony, in accordance with Covid rules.



P Geetha, nursing superintendent at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, and Muhammed Asif, nursing officer at Community Health Centre at Androth Island in Lakshadweep, were both awarded the meritorious services award for nursing professionals in Kerala. The Union Health Ministry established the annual prize in 1973.

The winners received a monetary prize of Rs 50,000, a certificate, a citation, and a medal. The event took place at the city's Thiruvananthapuram National Informatics Centre. The event was attended by Dr Saleena Shah, the Registrar of the Nursing Council, and Dr P S Sona, the state coordinator of the award committee.