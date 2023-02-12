Ladakh Will Host India's First "Frozen-Lake" Marathon At 13,862 Feet

A senior government official announced on Sunday that the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had been enlisted to carry out a "appropriate action plan" for the event, which will take place on February 20 at a height of 13,862 feet in Ladakh's Pangong Tso.

According to authorities, the 21-kilometer marathon, which begins in Lukung, will end at Maan village. 75 chosen athletes from India and beyond are taking part in the race, giving them the chance to attempt to break the record for the highest "frozen-lake marathon" in the globe.

According to them, the marathon is being dubbed the "Last Run" to draw attention to the problem of climate change. The Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL), the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department, and the Leh district administration are working together to put it on, reported NDTV

The 700 square metre Pangong Lake, which is located on the border between India and China, has wintertime lows of - 30 degrees Celsius, which freeze the saline water lake.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, the district development commissioner for Leh, stated that 50 of the 75 athletes were from outside of Ladakh. The marathon will feature four international runners in addition to local competitors who have competed for their region at the national level. A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been developed and will be rigorously adhered to. Mr. Suse added that participants from outside of Ladakh must go through a required acclimatisation process, which includes a three to four-day stay in Leh, in order to avoid high-altitude sickness.

According to him, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, and the ITBP are working closely with other stakeholders to conduct a reconnaissance of the entire 21-km lake stretch. People were invited by Mr. Suse to attend and view the event.