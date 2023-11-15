Lonely Hearts in Mandya Seek Marriage: Youth Plan Pilgrimage to Address Matrimonial Woes

Mandya: A rising trend of unmarried young men, particularly those engaged in agriculture, is creating ripples in Mandya, with a significant number unable to secure a bride even after crossing the age of 30. Parents, hesitant to offer their daughters' hands to young farmers, are contributing to this matrimonial challenge, leaving many disheartened.

Post-COVID, there has been a notable shift as many youths in Mandya transitioned from private jobs to agricultural activities. Despite their dedication to farming, parents remain unwilling to betroth their daughters to these young farmers. The result: a growing community of unmarried men, yearning for companionship and domestic bliss.

In response to this predicament, the youth of Mandya, aged 30 and above, have decided to embark on a pilgrimage to Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in December. This unique pilgrimage serves a dual purpose: seeking a change in fortune and shedding light on their matrimonial struggles.

This marks the second padayatra organized this year, the first being in February, where young farmers marched from Malavalli taluk to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district, highlighting the challenges they face in finding a suitable match. Girimallu, a resident of Mandya, emphasized the urgent need for the state government to implement a comprehensive 'Vadhu Bhagya' plan to address the woes of young farmers seeking matrimony.

Girimallu stated, "Due to hundreds of problems, the youth of our village have stopped dreaming of marriage." The sentiment echoes among many young men who are grappling with societal norms that seem resistant to change. KM Sivaprasad, founder of the All Karnataka Brahmacharis Association, noted that while awareness about the challenges of finding a bride has increased, the mindset of brides and their families remains unchanged.

Santosh of T. Naraseepur taluk in Mysore district shared the frustration of many young farmers, stating, "We are not asking for dowry; it is enough to handle the family. But none of the families are ready to give us a daughter." As the youth prepare for their pilgrimage to Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt, their journey symbolizes not just a quest for divine intervention but a plea for societal understanding and a reevaluation of traditional matrimonial norms