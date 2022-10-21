Man From Brazil Achieved Guinness World Record For The Farthest Eyeball Pop Ever

The Guinness World Record for the furthest eyeball pop was set by a Brazilian man (male). Everyone was awed by the astounding talent of Brazilian Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, commonly known as Tio Chico. Guinness World Records claim that Mr. Chico's eyeballs can protrude up to 18.2 mm (0.71 in) from his eye sockets. He accomplished this on January 10, 2022.



At the age of nine, he found his aptitude, and ever since then, he has been demonstrating his extraordinary abilities. Making ridiculous faces in front of a mirror helped him realise that his eyes could protrude far farther than those of his contemporaries, he told Guinness World Records. He amazed his family and friends by demonstrating his talent.



He explained that his parents were initially worried that he might have an illness, but happily it was only an unusual skill. He has an unusual gift, according to Ms. Chico's ophthalmologist. An instrument called a proptometer was used to measure the pop.

He was born with this ability; he did not receive any training for it. Over time, he has honed it. He admitted that once he pops out his eyeballs, he briefly loses his vision. Mr. Chico has the ability to pop his eyes out for 20–30 seconds. He uses eye drops to take care of his eyes.