Man From UK Holds New Guinness World Record For Growing 1,269 Tomatoes In A Single Stem

Douglas Smith of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, has set a new Guinness world record for the most tomatoes grown off a single stem. Douglas noticed a single stem with 1,269 cherry tomatoes on it while harvesting his tomato plants in September 2021.



He shattered his previous record of 839, which he had set only a few weeks before. The previous record was 488, and it had not been broken in almost a decade.

sought a new challenge for 2021 after achieving the UK record for the largest tomato in the UK in 2020 with a 3.106kg (6.85lb) tomato. Douglas remarked when applying for this record that he

Instead of settling on achieving UK records, IT manager Douglas applied a scientific perspective to his tomato farming methods in attempt to become the best in the world. He researched a variety of scientific articles and even obtained soil samples to be evaluated in a lab, allowing him to fine-tune the formula until it was perfect.

The world-record-breaking tomatoes were grown in a greenhouse in Douglas' back garden, where he tends to the trusses for up to four hours per week. An independent horticulturist did the official count.

Douglas said that the tomatoes were counted into ten-boxes and then placed in a tray. While each tray included 100 tomatoes. A total of 1,269 tomatoes were counted, which is an all-time high.

He recently developed a supersize sunflower measuring 6 m (20 ft), though it didn't achieve the heights of Hans-Peter Schiffer's (Germany) biggest sunflower, that stood 9.17 m (30 ft 1 in) tall in 2014. He wanted to run minor trials with various huge produce and giant crops.

These experimental harvests are dress rehearsals for when Douglas commits fully to each record attempt. He's planting peas, aubergines, and potatoes this year.