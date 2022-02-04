Man From USA Holds New Guinness World Record For Having 864 Insect Tattoos

On October 28, 2021, it was announced that Michael Amoia (USA) has 864 insects tattooed on his body. Insects like beetles, ants, earwigs, and moths figure prominently in his body.

The also had 89 ants on his left forearm and another 36 from his forearm to his bicep, a 13-inch moth across his throat and chest. While on his right posterior calf, he has 23 red ants and over a 2.5-inch insect over the right eye and many more.

His first tattoo was an ant on his right forearm, which he acquired when he was 21 years old. Mike elaborated that red queen ant was the first one I acquired. She became pregnant, and that's how it all began.

Many people assume Mike is interested in entomology or simply appreciates the sight of bugs. However, Mike is far from the case. Spiders and two enormous millipedes are among the creepy crawlies he has tattooed on his torso. Spiders are arachnids, and millipedes are myriapods, so they don't count towards the maximum because they aren't actually insects.

Vidiots, Switchblade Entertainment Group, and Mibe Music are just a few of the enterprises he's established. It's safe to say that the New York native has had a remarkable professional career.

It has always humorous because everyone says that putting those tattoos on his body which will prevent me from having a job or earning any real money. Twenty years later, he is actually using it to generate money and awareness.

Mike has devised a strategy to leverage his world-record-breaking artwork to create a one-of-a-kind NFT (non-fungible token) that can be sold to raise funds for a cause near and dear to his heart.Mike serves on the board of For a Bright Future, a non-profit that provides equipment and financial assistance to underprivileged and marginalised children.

They can contribute some of the revenue to these kids if he can make an NFT out of these tattoos and have it validated by Guinness World Records.