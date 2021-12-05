Man From USA Holds New Guinness World Record For Skysurfing Helicopter Rotations

KEBE Keith Edward Snyder (USA) is one of the world's few skysurfers who took skydiving to the ultimate level by tying a board to their feet and surfing through the air.



KB jumped from a height of 13,500 feet, like he had numerous times earlier, but this time he was determined to set a new Guinness World record. He planned to try the record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing on November 1, 2021, against the beautiful backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza, after years of developing his skysurfing talents. After winning national championships and serving as an alternate for the X Games before the category was withdrawn from the tournament in 2000, he became well-known in the sport.

He finished his mesmerising spins by plunging to the ground head first before turning over and cruising through the air.





Following an examination of the tape from KB's amazing attempt, it was determined that he had shattered the record with a whopping 160 spins.

Years of training and an awareness of the mental and physical hurdles that people will confront are required to pull off a feat like this. At 120 mph, holding your hand out the window will give you a decent idea of how the airflow feels. And that's just the surface area of the hand. People have to multiply that by a factor of ten. There's also a tolerance that develops over time as you grow better at it.

At the pyramids, there is unquestionably a degree of energy and connectedness that is unparalleled. People arrived at a location that serves as a universe's antenna on the planet. But he was stumped as to how to get there and make the attempt happen, until KB's years-old kindness was reciprocated. After giving someone a lift to the hospital after they hurt their ankle, that individual phoned KB and asked if he wanted to travel to Egypt.

Skydive Egypt, Skydive Orange, Bruno Brokken, and Omar Alhegelan all assisted in the attempt. KB's readiness and calm demeanour assist to alleviate any fears he may have prior to his jumps. KB has great intentions for future skysurfs, with excess of 6,500 jumps under his belt and now a record title.



