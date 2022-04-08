Man Set A New Guinness World Record For Walking On A Rope Linked Between Two Hot Air Balloons

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently uses Instagram to post videos of incredible - inspiring records. This time it depicts how Rafael Zugno Bridi set a Guinness World record by walking on a rope suspended between two hot air balloons in mid-flight.



According to Guiness World Records, Rafael Zugno Bridi's 1,901 m (6,236 ft) slackline walk is the world's highest. The man is seen meticulously taking steps to reach from one hot air balloon to another in the video.

While responding to their own post, the organisation also provided additional information. They stated that this very risky accomplishment also earned @rafabridi the record for highest highline in male category, free solo (ISA-verified).









Bridi walked barefoot across the 25-cm-wide (1-in) slackline above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, at an altitude double that of the Burj Khalifa, the world's highest structure.

The video was only two days old when it was published. The video has received over 73,000 likes since it was shared, and the figure continues to rise. People have also left several comments in response after the shared video.