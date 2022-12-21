Organs From A Brain-Dead Teen Restore Sight To 2 Others And Gave Life To 3

Five patients have received new leases on life as a result of the death of an 18-year-old boy, due to his family's decision to donate his organs at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Rajiv Kumar, was a Kurukshetra, Haryana, inhabitant. On December 13, Kumar had a terrible accident, and his family immediately took him to the Pehowa civil hospital. But when his condition deteriorated, his family transferred him to PGIMER so that skilled medical professionals could assist the young man. However, despite their best efforts, Kumar's condition did not improve, and on December 16 he was pronounced brain dead.

The likelihood of organ donation was soon disclosed to the family. According to a representative of PGIMER, Kamlesh, Kumar's mother, displayed amazing fortitude when giving her approval to the organ donation procedure.

As a result, medical professionals removed Kumar's functional organs after adhering to the guidelines specified under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. Three patients at the medical facility who were in critical condition received new lives after having their harvested kidneys and livers transplanted into three matching recipients. In order to restore sight to two other institution recipients who met the criteria, Kumar's corneas were also taken.