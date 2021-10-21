Powerful Ancestor of Modern Horses Discovered Through Genetic Tracing
According to new genomic studies, the ancient habitat of all current domestic horses was likely located along the steppes of Western Eurasia roughly 4,200 years ago. Within a thousand years, the powerful and docile horses raised in what is now modern Russia appear to have displaced all other European and Asian breeds.
Researchers discovered that current domestic horses were clustered in a group that became geographically widespread in the second millennium BCE after mapping the population changes of 273 ancient horse genomes, each from a plausible location for horse domestication. The findings show that as domestic horses spread across Eurasia, their forefathers displaced nearly all other horse populations.