Radio Show Beamed Into Space Holds New Guinness World Record

Fun Kids, a British radio station, has set a new Guinness World record for the first radio programme beamed into space. The "Mission Transmission" programme was launched into space in the hopes of making contact with an alien culture.



The radio show, which featured children from throughout the United Kingdom, as well as messages from around the world and pop music, was made possible by a collaborative effort between the United Kingdom and Texas, United States.



The broadcast was delivered as a radio transmission using a light wave that travels at the speed of light and takes 1.3 seconds to cross the moon.

The following is the content of the radio transmission, which will be heard for millions of years as 4.2 years to reach Proxima Centauri, the nearest star and 2.5 million years to achieve the next galaxy, omitting the Sun.

This extraordinary record was made at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, which is home to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

On the evening of the experiment, that occurred right on the Prime Meridian line, a thousand stars shined brightly over the observatory, free of any type of light pollution.

Emily Drabek-Maunder, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said that the Royal Observatory Greenwich is really delighted to be teaming with Fun Kids to send the transmission out into space.

However Fun Kids, Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, and record-breaking astronaut Tim Peake (UK) made care to tick all the boxes of 'epic extraterrestrial encounter,' including a red button, a dramatic countdown, and a gathering of space-loving kids.

On Monday evening, Fun Kids acquired over 2,500 entries and incorporated as several voices as feasible into the message that was broadcast globe and galaxy-wide.

Fun Kids' producer Adam Stoner, one of the minds behind the "Mission Transmission" project said that deciding what should include in this radio show was one of the major problems while putting it together. Everyone who contributed them something had their name sent to space, but only the best got a place on the radio rocket.

A gathering of space-loving children and record-breaking astronaut Tim Peake,who has been the the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station, clicked the red button to send the message into space, sending the radio programme into orbit.

Tim Peake (UK) also had achieved the record for the quickest marathon time in orbit, clocking it at 3 hours, 35 minutes, and 21 seconds on a treadmill.