Rani, who is in Race to be Recognized as World's Smallest Cow, Could be a Major Health Risk

When people heard the news about, Rani, which might soon, be recognized as smallest cow in the world, by the Guinness World Records. This one is, 4 inches smaller when compared to other cow, which presently holds the record.

Rani , Bhutanese cow, resides in Shikor Agro Farm, which is located outside the Capital city, Dhaka. Thousands of Bangladeshis are flocking to have glimpse of this small cow, which is mere 26 inches long. This news might be exciting for the people of the nation, and people nearby would like to see this small cow, with their own eyes, but this is not the right time, as the nation is fighting tough battle with ongoing Corona Pandemic.

When we observe the numbers of Bangladesh Covid-19 cases, it has been very high than earlier, the cases have swelled above 11.000 for 1st time since 6th July.

Hasan Howlader, who is working as Manager for the Shikor Agro farm, has stated that, above 15,000 people have come to see Rani in the last 3 days. Even people, who stay far away, are keen to have a look, hence even though corona virus lockdown has been imposed, but still they have managed to come and also they are showing much interest in taking selfie with Rani.

During the late June, the Bangladesh's government has introduced a strict lockdown across the nation, as Covid-19 deaths have reached new heights. During the 1st wave of Corona in the year, 2020, the recorded deaths have peaked at 55, and during the 2nd wave in April, it witnessed a weekly average of 100 deaths. In the month of May, cases as well as deaths fell, but it shot up sharply in the middle of June. On July 7th alone, the nation has recorded around 200 deaths and 11,262 new cases.

As per the World Health Organization, Out of 4.2 million, only 163 million citizens have been fully vaccinated. Similar like other Asian nations, Bangladesh, the latest wave of Covid-19 is most likely to be largely caused by the more infectious Delta Variant. Bangladesh Shares its border with neighboring nation India, in mid-May, nearing to 403,000 new cases has been recorded in a single day. Super-spreader events such as political rallies and Kumb Mela have been blamed for India' catastrophic 2nd wave in May.

Rani's Owners have applied for the Guinness Book of World Records, hope she gets recognized as the world smallest cow officially. The region's chief has stated that, this tiny cow has been the result of "genetic inbreeding", hence it would remain at its current size.