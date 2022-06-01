Researchers Discovered The Largest Plant In The World

According to researchers from The University of Western Australia and Flinders University, the world's largest plant has been discovered. The news release stated that the plant is an ancient and extraordinarily robust seagrass which stretches 111.847 miles and is at about 4,500 years old.

Since researchers were seeking to figure out about the plants that should be collected for seagrass restoration, they came across the plant in Shark Bay, Western Australia.

Elizabeth Sinclair with the UWA Oceans Institute, a senior author of the study and a professor in UWA's School of Biological Sciences said that they were frequently asked how many distinct plants thrive in seagrass meadows, so they employed genetic methods to find out.

