Robot Receives Documents Of Approved Loans From Kerala Bank

A Kerala start-up took an unusual initiative after receiving approval for a bank loan. The sanctioned loan documents were received by the sophisticated robot SAYABOT from the robotics company ASIMOV. Their innovative attempt has now gone viral, and online users are swooning about the robot dressed in a Kerala kasavu saree.



Ananth Rupanagudi posted a video showing a robot accepting paperwork from bank employees. The robot was spotted saying "thanks." and greeting them. While thanking for the approval, the robot was heard saying "Hi everyone, I am so happy to meet you all today at Ernakulam Press Club. I wish you all a very happy Onam in advance. It is such a great privilege to receive the financial assistance from Federal on behalf of ASIMOV robotics. With this, Federal Bank has once again proven they will be always there to support indigenous technology development. Thank you Federal Bank for making our Onam colourful. Thank you all," reported The Indian Express.

The robotics company's CEO, Jayakrishnan T, uploaded a video of a robot performing a traditional boat song to amplify the Onam holiday spirit. Here is the video, have a look atit:





Federal Bank, Kochi branch sanctioned loan to robots manufacturing company. The company personnel brought a robot to receive the loan sanction letter. 🙂 #robots #Banks #loans pic.twitter.com/qunks9PbMV — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 7, 2022





While some users criticized the marketing strategies, many users praised the ingenuity. Users find it motivating because one must have faith in what one is spending money on. Many users praised this idea for product marketing.