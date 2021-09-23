New Delhi: Delhi restaurant Aquila is under fire from social media after they refused to let a woman wearing a saree in.





Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit.What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @CPDelhi @NCWIndia

Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree @PMishra_Journo #lovesaree pic.twitter.com/c9nsXNJOAO — anita choudhary (@anitachoudhary) September 20, 2021

In a viral video, a woman asked a member of the restaurant staff why she is not being let in. "Ma'am, we allow only smart casuals and saree does not come under smart casuals.

That's it," she is told. Actor Richa Chadha took to Twitter to vent her anger at the restaurant.





This snobbery- denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The Sari is smart, your policy isn't! #SariNotSorry #Aquila https://t.co/4nNli9nYXU pic.twitter.com/klRNK9rgAW — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 22, 2021

"This snobbery- denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The saree is smart, your policy isn't! #SariNotSorry #Aquila," she wrote in her tweet.