Syrian Hairstylist Achieved Guinness World Record For The Highest Hairstyle

Syrian hairstylist Dani Hiswani holds the Guinness World Record for having the highest hairstyle. On September 16 of this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hiswani styled a woman's hair that measured an astounding 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches).On Thursday, the official Guinness World Records account posted a video of the record-breaking achievement on Instagram. The woman was sporting a helmet with three tiny upright poles.

Hiswani created the coiffure using wigs and hair extensions and even added decorations to the hair, such as balls, to make it look like a Christmas tree. The video has more over 2.65 lakh views since it was posted. However, many internet users were underwhelmed with the achievement and claimed that for such a record, only a person's natural hair could be utilised.

A well-known Syrian hairdresser with 18 years of experience, Hiswani. According to the Guinness World Records website, he began displaying his talent with hair seven years ago, when he first entered the fashion industry.

He considers hairstyling to be an art form rather than just a service. According to the statement, Dani had previously made a little Christmas tree on a woman and wanted to test himself by breaking the record for the highest Christmas tree-shaped haircut.