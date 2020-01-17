The Girl Donated Her Prize Money From School to a Young, Crying Boy: 'Good Samaritan'

'The Humans of Bombay' has shared a post, in which it has been clearly claimed that the girl donated a sum of Rs 2000 to a boy who was in need of that total prize money she had won in a fashion show competition in school.

According to the Facebook post of 'The Humans of Bombay' , the boy in need, who had approached the girl, was extremely upset and so she asked him what the matter was, to which he replied to the girl, that he and his mother were 'kicked out' of a railway stall where they used to sell coloring books.

"Just then, I saw a little boy crying in the corner -- we both looked at each other and then he came up to me and asked for water. I didn't have any, but he looked so upset that I had to ask him what was wrong. He told me about how his mother and he were kicked out by the police for selling colouring books from their railway stall. They were now trying to sell these books on the train and he wasn't having any luck," read the Facebook post.









After getting aware about the boy's plight, the girl decided to donate the entire prize money to him. Soon after her kind act another woman on train collected money from fellow passengers to help the boy who was in need of money.

"Before I knew it, a lady started passing around a bag and people were putting in 10- and 20-Rupee notes. The little boy and I sat in silence… Neither of us knew how to react. By the time the bag came to him, it was full! I can still picture his face at that moment -- his tears had dried and he looked shocked," added the post.

It is no surprise that over all the social media, the girl has most certainly won netizens heart and is winning all praises for her kind act.k