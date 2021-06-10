The Woman With The Longest Eyelash In The World Beats Her Own Record And Hold A New Guinness World Record

Since June 28, 2016, You Jianxia from China has held the World Record for the longest eyelash. Her eyelash was 12.4 cm long and could be located on the top eyelid of her left eye at the time. Jianxia's eyelashes continued to expand over time, and on May 20, 2021, the new longest eyelash was determined to be 20.5 cm and broke her own record and held a new Guinness World Record.

Jianxia's eyelashes are all exceptionally long, but the longest of them all was discovered on the top eyelid of her left eye. In 2015, she noticed that her eyelashes were growing. They were still growing gently, getting longer and longer. She looked for scientific explanations, such as genes or other factors. But no one in her family has long eyelashes like her. She also sought medical advice to learn why her eyelashes were longer than those of other people. The doctor couldn't explain it but found it incredible.

You Jianxia thinks her lengthy eyelashes are due to heavenly intervention rather than a scientific explanation. She convinced herself that her eyelashes were a gift from the Buddha.

Considering her lengthy, unusual eyelashes, You Jianxia claims that they have no effect on her day-to-day life. They actually save her time when she's applying her makeup. So Jianxia's eyelashes provide her strength as it gave her the opportunity to hold a Guinness World Record.

In an interview, she said that the eyelashes favour her and utilize her time as she doesn't need to invest time in putting on mascara, eyeliners, or fake eyelashes.

Despite the fallouts and breakdowns throughout the years, Jianxia was accurate in assuming that her eyelashes have grown since her record was originally established in 2016. They are over eight cm longer than they were previously.

You Jianxia's enthusiasm for her long eyelashes has been underlined in her latest album. She aspires to be a champion for her unique beauty, such as those with the longest hair or nails.

She encouraged the world and motivated people to love themselves, the way they are. She would like to inspire young people not to get insecure with their unique beauty, but instead to get delighted together.