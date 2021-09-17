Top Trending Videos Of The Week (11 September - 17 September)

There are several videos that trended during the week and had entertained the netizens.



One of the trending video of the week was featuring a man went to the hairdresser to get his hair cut. He didn't want a pricey haircut; all he wanted was his hair styled like North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's. That could have been challenging, but the barber did an excellent job.

After getting his hair styled like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he shared the TikTok trending video. Unsurprisingly, the trending video has gone extremely viral on social media.

Internet viewers have been captivated by a viral film shot in Odisha that shows a wild mama bear and her child. The lady was seen playing football with her child in the Odisha district of Nabrangpur. The video is swiftly gaining popularity on various social media platforms. They are expressing their reactions in the trending video, which will make you exclaim with delight numerous times.

Another trending video featuring squirrel is seen playing basketball with people in a viral video. You will smile as well after seeing the video posted on the Reddit subject "Made Me Smile." The young one's precision kicks and pushes, as well as the delicate passes offered by the human players, make the clip much more delightful to watch. The growing phenomenon starts with a small squirrel running into a basketball court where some men are playing. After locating the squirrel, one of them moves the ball cautiously towards it. The squirrel also kicks the ball a little, as the other players can see.

