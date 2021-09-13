Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Asking Barber To Style Him Like Kim Jong Un

A man went to get his hair cut at a hairdresser. He didn't want a costly haircut, his sole request was that his hair is done in the manner of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. That could have been difficult, yet the barber pulled it off flawlessly.



He tweeted the trending video on TikTok after getting his hair styled like the North Korean leader. The trending video, unsurprisingly, has gone insanely viral on social media.

The man could be observed sitting in a chair, recording his astonishment after seeing his haircut resemble the same of Kim Jong Un, in the now-viral video. In the video, the barber who provided him the haircut can even be seen. The two may be seen giggling uncontrollably. Have a look at the trending video that circulated on the social platform within a short span of time.









Several users witnessed the trending video and find it very interesting as the person looks like Kim Jong Un. After witnessing the video, users can't stop themselves from commenting and started giving their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the comments, have a look at them:































