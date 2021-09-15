Watch The Trending Video Of A Squirrel Trying To Play Football

In a trending video, a squirrel is seen playing basketball with people. The video published on the Reddit topic "Made Me Smile" will make you smile as well. The clip is made much more enjoyable to watch by the young one's precise kicks and pushes, as well as the gentle passes provided by the human players.



The trending video begins with a little squirrel running onto the basketball court as some men were playing. One of them cautiously moves the ball towards the squirrel after spotting it. As the other players observe, the squirrel also kicks the ball a little.









The video has received over 1,800 upvotes since it was uploaded few hours ago, and the figure is still growing. While many people couldn't stop gushing over the adorable squirrel, others noted that the video reminded them of Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Several users loved the trending video and at the meantime could not quit worrying about the basketball slipping and squishing the furry companion. The users showered their variety of feelings for the trending video.

Some users started giving their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the comments given by the users, have a look on them:















