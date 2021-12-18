Top Trending Videos Of The week ( 11December - 17 December)

Several videos emerged during the week that had entertained during the week. One of the trending video that emerged was the video published on Twitter, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an American neurosurgeon, demonstrated how to make tea to his daughters. In the viral video, Gupta can be seen in the kitchen with his daughters. Gupta is CNN's senior medical correspondent and has appeared in a number of shows on the American news network. He was demonstrating how to make chai using a recipe he learned from his mother. He claimed that he used to make the drink on a regular schedule for his family. To prepare the popular beverage, they began by steeping three black tea bags in boiling water. The ginger and cardamom, finely diced, are then added to the saucepan. After boiling the water for a few minutes, they added milk. Following that, the family was seen sipping chai. The trending video has gained over 2 lakh views while it was published.

Watch The Trending Video Of An Indian Origin US Doctor Teaching Her Daughter To Prepare 'Chai'

Another trending video about a duck made people engaged into it. The video was released by Jennifer Garner and has since gone viral. Wrinkle the duck's Instagram page was the first to post the video. On the other hand, after Jennifer Garner re-shared it on her Instagram page, it went crazily popular. Two weeks before Christmas, she wrote and posted the video. In the video, a duck can be seen racing from one side of the room to the other. When watching the movie, turn up the volume since the sound of the duck's feet on the wooden floor adds to the enjoyment of the scene.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Duck Shared By Jennifer Garner

One more trending video that has gone viral on the internet, a woman captured her pet dog staring down at a mountain lion. Grand Lake, Colorado, in the United States, was the scene of the occurrence. Sarah Bole, the woman in the video, submitted it to Facebook, where it has been viewed over 2 lakh times. In the viral video, Sarah filmed a huge mountain lion standing on her patio and her dog staring at it from inside the house. Meanwhile, the lion drew closer, and a few seconds later, tried to approach the dog named Dash through the glass door. Sarah called with Dash to come back, but he refused. Even as the lion looked for ways to get inside the house, Dash stayed firm and wagged his tail. After a period of attempting to soothe Sarah's barking pet, the mountain lion gradually left the area.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Dog Staring At A Mountain Lion

While coming towards the end of the week, a trending video that witnessed hundreds of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers can be seen throwing a bridal veil over the bride as she approaches the mandap. Like a mark of respect for his deceased comrade Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh, the CRPF personnel from Rae Bareli took up the obligation and fulfilled it as older brothers to support the family on this auspicious day. The situation became even more dramatic when scores of jawans attended the wedding of the dead soldier's sister and, in a compassionate gesture, took over obligations ordinarily carried by the brother. Many people have been moved to tears by the wedding video, which has gone viral.

Watch The Trending Video Of Jawans From The CRPF Attending The Wedding Of A Martyred Soldier's Sister