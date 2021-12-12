Watch The Trending Video Of A Duck Shared By Jennifer Garner

A trending video regarding a a duck might make you smile with the cuteness in it. Jennifer Garner uploaded the video, which has gone viral. The footage was first shared on Wrinkle the duck's Instagram page. While on the other hand, got insanely viral after Jennifer Garner re-shared it on her Instagram page. She wrote and posted the video two weeks before Christmas.



A duck can be seen running from one side of the room to the other in the footage. Keep the volume up when watching the movie since the sound of the duck's feet on the wooden floor adds to the enjoyment of the clip.

The video was only share two days old when it was shared. The video has more than three million views and rising since it was posted. The share has also elicited a number of responses. It got circulated within a short span of time.

