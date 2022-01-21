Top Trending Videos Of The Week (15 January - 21 January)

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens in different ways. One of the trending videos was of a woman walking through the bush with a group of lionesses has gone viral in a short amount of time. In the viral video, the woman is seen going through a bush with six lionesses as if they were her pets. She waves at the camera as the movie concludes, clutching the tail of one of the lionesses. Surprisingly, the lionesses look to be quite a at peace in her presence. Neither the woman nor the person capturing the video is attacked.

The viral video has received over 9,000 likes and is currently trending. Many individuals were caught aback by the film and couldn't believe what they were witnessing. Some thought that the footage was tampered with.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Walking Freely Among The Group Of Lionesses In The Jungle

Another trending video was Kili Paul, a happy Tanzanian youngster, designed it. Kili has become an internet sensation as a result of his faultless performance of the hook dances in numerous Bollywood and Tollywood songs. He's now conquering hearts one by one with his rendition of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's Pushpa song Oo Andava. Kili Paul, who has over 1.1 million Instagram followers, shared the viral video on his account. He can be seen dancing to Samantha's lively song while clad in a traditional Masaai costume in the viral video. In the video's caption, Kili mentioned Allu Arjun and Samantha. Kili Paul had previously published dancing videos for Pushpa's Saami Saami and Srivalli tunes.

Over 144k likes and a deluge of comments have been left on the viral video. The netizens couldn't help themselves and had to make a comment. In the comments area, some of them called for more films like this, while others couldn't stop complimenting Kili's talent.

Watch The Trending Video Of Kili Paul Dancing On Allu Arjun's Pushpa Song

While at the end of the week, a video emerged witnessing Collarwali, a tigress from the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, died of old age on Saturday. The popular video, which captures her final moments before her funeral, has already gone viral on social media. The viral videos were shot on January 14, one day before Collarwali died. The popular videos on social media have gone viral and are moving quickly as netizens are eager and emotional to watch their final moments.

Many trending videos are spreading that show her final moments while she was still alive. Collarwali is nicely photographed while drinking water at a brook, according to some. She was also seen taking a short walk and then sitting by the stream in another video. It may be seen in this video how the last rites were administered while saying her final goodbye.

Watch The Trending Video Witnessing The Last Rites Of Madhya Pradesh's Famous Tigress Collarwali